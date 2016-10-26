EU countries agree data roaming charges

Member states agreed on Wednesday (26 October) on the future cost of the use of data for mobile operators when their customers travel in the EU, or so-called roaming.

From 15 June next year, operators will charge each other €1 cent the use of one megabyte by users when they are not in their country.

The charge will progressively go down to €0.5 cent per megabyte (c/MB) in 2021. On average, a megabyte will cost €0.85 c/MB. A review will take place in the meantime to set the long-t...