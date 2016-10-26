Ad
Italy helped rescue over 2,000 people on Monday (Photo: Frontex)

Italy threatens EU budget veto over migration

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Italy is threatening to veto the EU budget if it doesn't get more help with migration.

Prime minister Matteo Renzi on Tuesday (25 October) said he would block the budget unless countries like Hungary and Slovakia take in more asylum seekers from Greece and Italy.

“Italy cannot take another year like the one we’ve just had,” he said in an interview with RAI state television.

Over 153,000 people disembarked from north Africa in 2015 to Italy in an effort to seek asylum or find...

