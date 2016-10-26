Italy threatens EU budget veto over migration

Italy is threatening to veto the EU budget if it doesn't get more help with migration.
Prime minister Matteo Renzi on Tuesday (25 October) said he would block the budget unless countries like Hungary and Slovakia take in more asylum seekers from Greece and Italy.
“Italy cannot take another year like the one we’ve just had,” he said in an interview with RAI state television.
Over 153,000 people disembarked from north Africa in 2015 to Italy in an effort to seek asylum or find...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.