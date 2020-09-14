Ad
euobserver
Defining political ads is extremely difficult because political ads online are constantly changing in form and shape (Photo: portal gda)

Why am I not seeing this ad?

Digital
EU Political
Opinion
by Jan Pieter Balkenende, Amsterdam,

Why am I seeing this ad? The question is simple - but the answer is still opaque.

It has been some time since Cambridge Analytica shook up the world of political advertising, but its ghost still haunts electoral authorities in EU member states and the European Commission alike.

As it should, considering the mechanisms that allowed for such political manipulation to happen are still in place. As the EU is looking to regulate social media platforms, the question remains how to dea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jan Pieter Balkenende is the former prime minister of the Netherlands, and member of the Club de Madrid and European Partnership for Democracy.

Related articles

EU warns tech giants 'time to go beyond self-reguation'
Facebook cries foul on EU request for internal documents
Online election ad transparency in EU 'insufficient'
Defining political ads is extremely difficult because political ads online are constantly changing in form and shape (Photo: portal gda)

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Jan Pieter Balkenende is the former prime minister of the Netherlands, and member of the Club de Madrid and European Partnership for Democracy.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections