Pesticide chlorpyrifos banned by EU

EU member states have voted to ban from the market chlorpyrifos, a pesticide which is toxic to the brain in both its forms, and has been the subject of a long-running Le Monde and EUobserver investigation.

During a meeting of the the standing committee on plants, animals, food and feed (SCOPAFF) on Friday (6 December), the member states representatives voted against the renewal of the authorisation for both pesticide - which was due to...