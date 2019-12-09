Ad
The European Commission proposed the ban on the basis of interim opinions from the European Food Safety Authority (Photo: Marcos Garcia Rey)

Pesticide chlorpyrifos banned by EU

by Staffan Dahllof and Stéphane Horel, Brussels,

EU member states have voted to ban from the market chlorpyrifos, a pesticide which is toxic to the brain in both its forms, and has been the subject of a long-running Le Monde and EUobserver investigation.

During a meeting of the the standing committee on plants, animals, food and feed (SCOPAFF) on Friday (6 December), the member states representatives voted against the renewal of the authorisation for both pesticide - which was due to...

Staffan Dahllofis an investigative journalist in Denmark, and Stéphane Horel is a journalist with Le Monde.

