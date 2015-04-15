EU to accuse Google of abusing power

EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager is expected to formally file charges against US internet company Google on Wednesday (15 April), according to several media reports.

The commission has been investigating whether Google has abused its dominant market position in internet search to advance its other services since November 2010.

If Vestager does accuse Google of violating the EU's anti-trust rules, the company could theoretically face a fine of maximum 10 percent of t...