Consumers will not be able to re-sell or give away the original CD once they have copied it (Photo: Wikipedia)

CD 'ripping' to be legalised in UK

by Leigh Phillips,

New proposals by the UK government will decriminalise copying songs from a CD and copying it onto a computer.

Millions of people do this regularly but are unaware that under current British law they are digital scofflaws.

Intellectual property minister Lord Triesman said the law covering the copying of digital tracks should "keep up with the times", the BBC reports.

Under the proposals, consumers would be able to transfer tracks from a CD to a computer and mp3 player for the...

