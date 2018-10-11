Despite pledge, Katainen met lobbyists without taking notes

The vice-president of the European Commission in charge of jobs, Jyrki Katainen, held seven meetings with lobbyists without anyone in his cabinet recording what was said – despite previous assurances to EUobserver that at such encounters a cabinet member "always" takes notes.
The lack of any written records of the meetings came to light after this website filed an access to documents request, asking for "all documents (...
