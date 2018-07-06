Ad
'We want a deal that allows us to deliver the benefits of Brexit,' said UK prime minister Theresa May - but there is speculation some of hardline Brexiteer cabinet colleague may walk (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

UK holds internal Brexit summit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Britain's divided government will try to agree a single Brexit wishlist at Friday's (6 July) special meeting, but none of the options bode well for EU talks.

British prime minister Theresa May will host all 22 cabinet members, as well as six junior ministers, and dozens of civil servants at her residence in Chequers, a 16th century mansion near London.

The meeting, which starts at 9.30AM and is to last into the night, will see officials draft and redraft a UK position paper on Bre...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU frustrated with UK's Brexit dithering
