Facebook CEO chief Mark Zuckerberg has offered an apology (Photo: portal gda)

EU data chiefs rally behind UK over Cambridge Analytica

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European data protection authorities pledged to help the UK probe Cambridge Analytica following media reports of voter manipulation in the Brexit campaign and in the 2016 US presidential election, while EU leaders have called on social media to better protect users' data.

Europe's deputy data protection supervisor Wojciech Wiewiorowski told EUobserver on Thursday (22 March) that "all these data protection authorities offered their help and assistance" into an investigation launched by t...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

