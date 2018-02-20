Eastern states push back at rule of law conditions on funds

Central and eastern European member states are pushing back against the idea of making EU funds conditional on respect for the rule of law and independence of the judiciary.

"I see enormous problems related to the implementation of that political concept, it could lead to the limitation of member states' rights guarded by the treaty," Poland's EU affairs minister Konrad Szymanski told reporters on Monday (19 February) in Brussels.

"We need to see the legal text, not only the pol...