Budget commissioner Oettinger said the EU executive is working on several draft scenarios (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Eastern states push back at rule of law conditions on funds

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Central and eastern European member states are pushing back against the idea of making EU funds conditional on respect for the rule of law and independence of the judiciary.

"I see enormous problems related to the implementation of that political concept, it could lead to the limitation of member states' rights guarded by the treaty," Poland's EU affairs minister Konrad Szymanski told reporters on Monday (19 February) in Brussels.

"We need to see the legal text, not only the pol...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

