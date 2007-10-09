Ad
euobserver
Brussels is being urged to prevent Universal from buying up more independent music labels (Photo: EUobserver)

Independent music labels calls on Brussels to check Universal

Digital
by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

Independent music labels are challenging what they call the dominance of the Universal Music Group and are calling on the European Commission to examine the sale of some publishing assets of the largest business group in the recording industry.

The EU executive approved in May this year a €1.63 billion takeover of the German music publishing business of Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG) by Universal, making it the world's largest music publisher.

Brussels set as a condition for the me...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital

Related articles

Brussels approves major music merger
Brussels approves music merger again
Brussels is being urged to prevent Universal from buying up more independent music labels (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Digital
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections