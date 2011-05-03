Ad
Tripoli from space: over 80 percent of intelligence used by EU services comes from open sources (Photo: nasa.org)

EU-funded project to prompt intelligence-sharing

by Honor Mahony,

The democratic uprisings in north Africa have exposed the limits of member states' on-the-ground knowledge of the region, but a project sponsored by EU money aims to get national intelligence agencies used to the idea of sharing information on everything from brewing conflicts to migration flows and terror threats.

In an unassuming building a stone's throw from the European Commission's headquarters in Brussels, a group of experts is overseeing the development of software that will mak...

