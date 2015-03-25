Time to end EU's digital borders

Our economies are becoming digital and cyberspace is now an incubator for new forms of entrepreneurship and thus a source of much needed growth and jobs.

Its potential within the EU remains to be unlocked, however.

Digital markets are fragmented and full of “invisible borders” that block the free flow of online services and commerce.

The V4 countries – the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia – are fully aware of the need to build the 21st century economy around...