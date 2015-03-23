Ad
euobserver
'EU officials often confuse information with propaganda, prefer preaching to engaging the public in conversation' (Photo: European Parliament)

Russia: half-hearted EU propaganda no match for robust policies

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Gareth Harding, Brussels,

The EU is engaged in a new Cold War with Russia. It is a struggle for Europe’s soul, European values and the future of peace and democracy on the continent.

Not that you’d know from reading EU leaders’ conclusions on Thursday (19 March).

After the usual throw-away language about honouring commitments and fully implementing agreements in Ukraine, the European Council “stressed the need to challenge Russia's ongoing disinformation campaigns and invited the high representative, in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

EU to strike back at Russian propaganda
'EU officials often confuse information with propaganda, prefer preaching to engaging the public in conversation' (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections