euobserver
Hackers can leave 'backdoors' and 'timebombs' after a successful attack (Photo: commorancy)

EU institutions to create new cyber defence unit

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU institutions are setting up a joint team of internet security experts some three months after the European Commission was hacked in a bid to get sensitive data on external relations and monetary issues.

The attack in March - just a few days ahead of an EU summit on military strikes in Libya and on the eurozone debt crisis - saw commission systems attacked "in a very well-organised and targeted way, focusing on three or four keywords on external relations and monetary issues," accordi...

euobserver

