Ad
euobserver
Rules are now tighter in the EU and beyond, businesses and public authorities are sweating to be compliant.

'Consent' - the good, the bad and the ugly in e-privacy regulation

Digital
EU Political
Opinion
by Axel Voss, Brussels,

Trying to link a spaghetti western with digital privacy might seem as a stretch: but in Europe, we are reaching the climactic showdown of how to efficiently protect privacy online, without hampering innovation and our continent's global competitiveness.

Just two weeks ago, the EU's famous General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) entered into application.

Rules are now tighter in the EU and beyond, businesses and public authori...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

New GDPR enforcer says complaints imminent
GDPR does not (yet) give right to global oblivion
GDPR - a global 'gold standard'?
Are EU data watchdogs staffed for GDPR?
Rules are now tighter in the EU and beyond, businesses and public authorities are sweating to be compliant.

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections