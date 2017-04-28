Mob storms Macedonian parliament

Masked and bare-chested men stormed Macedonia’s parliament on Thursday (27 April), amid growing EU and US concerns about Balkan stability.

The men attacked Zoran Zaev, the leader of the SDSM opposition party, who was later shown on TV with a bloody gash on his head.

They grabbed Radmila Sekerinska, an SDSM deputy, by the hair and yanked her to the ground.

They also injured three MPs from ethnic Albanian opposition parties, one of whom needed hospital treatment, and 22 pol...