Ad
euobserver
Macedonian parliament after a paint attack in 2016 (Photo: John Crane)

Mob storms Macedonian parliament

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Masked and bare-chested men stormed Macedonia’s parliament on Thursday (27 April), amid growing EU and US concerns about Balkan stability.

The men attacked Zoran Zaev, the leader of the SDSM opposition party, who was later shown on TV with a bloody gash on his head.

They grabbed Radmila Sekerinska, an SDSM deputy, by the hair and yanked her to the ground.

They also injured three MPs from ethnic Albanian opposition parties, one of whom needed hospital treatment, and 22 pol...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU and Russia step into Macedonia crisis
Macedonia PM resigns, as EU comes to town
EU to Macedonia: 'Stop playing with fire'
Macedonian parliament after a paint attack in 2016 (Photo: John Crane)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections