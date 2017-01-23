Future of euro on EU agenda This WEEK

Euro-area ministers will discuss the viability of the Greek bailout this week, while court rulings in Rome and in London could pose questions for the future of the single currency and of Brexit.

The eurozone finance ministers’ meeting, in Brussels on Thursday (26 January), will evaluate whether Greece is meeting the terms of its lenders on issues such as labour reform.

The talks on the so-called second review of Greece’s bailout programme could see a clash between Athens and its...