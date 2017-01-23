Future of euro on EU agenda This WEEK

Ad
The court ruling could complicate the British government's Brexit plans (Photo: Jaypeg)

Future of euro on EU agenda

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Euro-area ministers will discuss the viability of the Greek bailout this week, while court rulings in Rome and in London could pose questions for the future of the single currency and of Brexit.

The eurozone finance ministers’ meeting, in Brussels on Thursday (26 January), will evaluate whether Greece is meeting the terms of its lenders on issues such as labour reform.

The talks on the so-called second review of Greece’s bailout programme could see a clash between Athens and its...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

