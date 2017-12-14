Estonia completes two out of three priority digital bills

The Estonian EU presidency has managed to reach political deals on two out of three of the EU's priority digital files during its six-month term - but were unable to close a legislative file on audiovisual media, Estonian official Klen Jaarats told journalists on Thursday (14 December).
The two successes have been in geo-blocking and cross-border parcel delivery. Two months ago, EU leaders had said the files should be concluded before the end of 2017, which coincides with the end of the...
