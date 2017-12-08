Netanyahu, Panama Papers, and Brexit This WEEK

Approving the next phase of Brexit talks will be just one of the main issues of a busy week in Brussels and Strasbourg ahead of the Christmas break.
EU heads of state and government will meet in the '27 format', i.e. without the UK, on Friday (15 December) to review the deal which came out of Brexit negotiations last week.
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday "sufficient progress" had been made i...
