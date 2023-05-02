Ad
Now the commission has outsourced developing its merger policy to none other than a consultancy that helps Google push through mergers and acquisitions (Photo: Aray Chen)

Why are Google's consultants advising on EU monopoly policy?

by Bram Vranken and Kenneth Haar, Brussels/Copenhagen,

The European Commission keeps hiring consultants with a vested interest to guide them in drafting laws and strategies.

Over the years Corporate Europe Observatory has uncovered numerous cases, for example when big consultancies advising companies on dodging taxes were hired to help design the EU's approach to tax havens. Or when major fossil-fu...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Bram Vranken and Kenneth Haar are researchers and campaigners at Corporate Europe Observatory, the NGO exposing corporate lobbying in Brussels.

