Three French MEPs to stay on election-observation blacklist

Three far-right French MEPs are to stay on a European Parliament blacklist after losing a legal challenge.

The French politicians — Hervé Juvin, Jean-Lin Lacapelle, and Thierry Mariani — have been banned from doing official election-observation missions until 2024, hanging a political albatross around their necks in the run-up to EU elections next year.

The parliament imposed the sanction after the trio of MEPs went to Russia in autumn 2021, in the run-up to the war, to praise R...