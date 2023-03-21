Three French MEPs to stay on election-observation blacklist

Three far-right French MEPs are to stay on a European Parliament blacklist after losing a legal challenge.
The French politicians — Hervé Juvin, Jean-Lin Lacapelle, and Thierry Mariani — have been banned from doing official election-observation missions until 2024, hanging a political albatross around their necks in the run-up to EU elections next year.
The parliament imposed the sanction after the trio of MEPs went to Russia in autumn 2021, in the run-up to the war, to praise R...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
