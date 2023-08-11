Ad
euobserver
Vegan sausages. Plant-based food proponents often call themselves ‘flexitarians’, ‘reducitarians’ or ‘climavores’ (Photo: Like Meat)

The plant-based meat market is starting to sizzle in Europe

Green Economy
Health & Society
Alt-Protein: Eating away climate change?
by Björn Jóhann Ólafsson, Barcelona,

Meat alternatives aren't going anywhere. According to a new market report commissioned by the Good Food Institute Europe and compiled by Nielson IQ, the European plant-based food market is now worth over €2bn, having grown every year since 2020.

The report, which analysed markets in 13 EU countries, primarily western and central Europe, also found that plant-based dairy is the most widely consu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & SocietyAlt-Protein: Eating away climate change?

Author Bio

Björn Jóhann Ólafsson is a researcher, writer, journalist and editor for Sentient Media, specialising in climate, agriculture, and animals.

Related articles

Dismay over EU plans to keep paying to promote meat
Why is EU set to ban 'creamy' and 'alternative to yoghurt'?
Revealed: Europe's 20 biggest meat and dairy firms' pollution
EU spent €252m on meat and dairy ads, despite green pledges
Vegan sausages. Plant-based food proponents often call themselves ‘flexitarians’, ‘reducitarians’ or ‘climavores’ (Photo: Like Meat)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & SocietyAlt-Protein: Eating away climate change?

Author Bio

Björn Jóhann Ólafsson is a researcher, writer, journalist and editor for Sentient Media, specialising in climate, agriculture, and animals.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections