Ad
euobserver
A statement by the EU commission on Monday called for a legislative framework (Photo: Flickr.com)

Google online books scheme raises concerns in Europe

Digital
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

As the scope of Google's plans to digitise millions of books gradually becomes clear, European publishers, booksellers and authors are up in arms about copyright, data privacy and censorship issues.

They aired their fears in Brussels on Monday (7 September) at a European Commission hearing looking into the implications of the search engine giant's stated aim of "democratising information."

Many of the speakers at the day-long event expressed concern that the world's cultural herit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
A statement by the EU commission on Monday called for a legislative framework (Photo: Flickr.com)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections