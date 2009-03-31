EU warns companies on protecting internet users' privacy

The European Commission has warned that it will crack down on unscrupulous companies targeting vulnerable online consumers if no improvements are made to protect personal data from abuse.
Speaking at a conference on rise of the amount of personal data collected and used for commercial purposes, consumer affairs commissioner Meglena Kuneva on Tuesday (31 March) pointed out that citizens' online data - such as visited websites, purchases made and online friends - are routinely being used ...
