Commission gets back into antitrust ring with Microsoft

Just when Microsoft thought it was safe to go back to the business of developing market-dominating software, EU competition commissioner Neelie Kroes has returned with another antitrust investigation of the US software giant.

The commission announced on Monday (14 January) it was launching two brand new probes of the firm's business practices.

The first is to explore whether Microsoft's bundling of its own internet browser, Internet Explorer, with its operating system, Windows, d...