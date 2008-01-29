Ad
Telcos do not have to disclose the personal data of internet subscribers in civil cases (Photo: Johannes Jansson//norden.org)

Internet providers don't have to name downloaders, says EU court

Digital
by Leigh Phillips,

EU member states are not required to force internet service providers to hand over the names of file-sharers who distribute copyright material, Europe's top court ruled today (29 January).

The European Court of Justice agreed with Spanish internet service provider (ISP) Telefonica that under Spanish law based on EU legislation, the telco does not have to disclose the personal data of internet subscribers in civil cases.

"Community law does not require the member states, in order t...

Digital
