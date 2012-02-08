Ad
The Parliament's International Trade committee is responsible for preparing the assembly's report on ACTA (Photo: EUobserver)

New MEP appointed to head up Acta dossier

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

British Labour MEP David Martin was appointed on Tuesday (7th February) as the European Parliament’s rapporteur for the European Parliament’s report on the controversial Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement (ACTA), an international treaty on copyright and intellectual property protection.

Martin, who has previously been Parliament rapporteur on the Maastricht treaty, as well as a Vice-President of Parliament, replaces French Socialist Kader Arif, who dramatically resigned last week from...

