EU convinces Apple to cut UK iTunes prices

Computer manufacturer Apple is to cut the price it charges UK customers for songs from its iTunes online music shop in order to head off an EU antitrust case.

Following discussions between Apple CEO Steve Jobs and competition commissioner Neelie Kroes, the firm announced Wednesday (9 January) that, within six months, it is to charge British customers the same price it charges customers in the 15 member states that use the euro.

Currently iTunes charges 79 pence (€1.06) for a song...