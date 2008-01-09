Ad
euobserver
Consumers in one member state will still not able to purchase songs from an iTunes shop within another member state (Photo: EUobserver)

EU convinces Apple to cut UK iTunes prices

Digital
by Leigh Phillips,

Computer manufacturer Apple is to cut the price it charges UK customers for songs from its iTunes online music shop in order to head off an EU antitrust case.

Following discussions between Apple CEO Steve Jobs and competition commissioner Neelie Kroes, the firm announced Wednesday (9 January) that, within six months, it is to charge British customers the same price it charges customers in the 15 member states that use the euro.

Currently iTunes charges 79 pence (€1.06) for a song...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Digital
Consumers in one member state will still not able to purchase songs from an iTunes shop within another member state (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Digital
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections