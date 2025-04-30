EU gas imports down 18 percent since start of war, as demand drops

The European Union has slashed gas imports by 18 percent since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with data showing the driver behind this is lower gas consumption.
According to a gas flows tracker published on Wednesday (30 April) by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), EU gas consumption dropped by 20 percent between 2021 ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
