Ad
euobserver
The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis says the EU could satisfy demand without additional gas infrastructure or increased imports (Photo: © Trans Adriatic Pipeline)

EU gas imports down 18 percent since start of war, as demand drops

Green Economy
Ukraine
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The European Union has slashed gas imports by 18 percent since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with data showing the driver behind this is lower gas consumption.

According to a gas flows tracker published on Wednesday (30 April) by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), EU gas consumption dropped by 20 percent between 2021 ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU launches mineral race amid US threats to Greenland
Europe's coal-based steelmaking — an Industrial Revolution relic now pushed to 2045
Italy, Czech Republic, France, drive up Russian LNG imports 18 percent
The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis says the EU could satisfy demand without additional gas infrastructure or increased imports (Photo: © Trans Adriatic Pipeline)

Tags

Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

Green EconomyOpinionRule of LawMigrationAfricaHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?Magazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections