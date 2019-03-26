EU lawmakers pass contentious copyright law

Some two years of heated debate on EU copyright reform on Tuesday (26 March) finally convinced the European Parliament to vote 348 in favour and 274 against.
MEPs in Strasbourg endorsed a bill that, paradoxically, often put US corporate tech giants like Google News, YouTube and Facebook in the same camp as pro-free internet defenders.
The reforms, outlined in an EU directive which still needs to be adopted and placed into national laws over the next two years, sets out Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.