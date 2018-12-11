UN text not yet ready for ministers, says EU climate czar

It is not yet possible to assess if the United Nations climate summit in Poland will be a success, the European Union's top negotiator, EU climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, has admitted.

He told a handful of journalists, including EUobserver, on Tuesday (11 December) that some progress has been made, but that there are still many disagreements over the texts under negotiation.

"No text is universally agreed by everybody. It's a complex agreement and everyone has to find it...