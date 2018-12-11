Ad
euobserver
EU climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete (r) at the climate summit in Katowice (Photo: European Commission)

UN text not yet ready for ministers, says EU climate czar

EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Katowice, Poland,

It is not yet possible to assess if the United Nations climate summit in Poland will be a success, the European Union's top negotiator, EU climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete, has admitted.

He told a handful of journalists, including EUobserver, on Tuesday (11 December) that some progress has been made, but that there are still many disagreements over the texts under negotiation.

"No text is universally agreed by everybody. It's a complex agreement and everyone has to find it...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

How has controversial climate commissioner Canete done so far?
Climate-neutral EU by 2050 needs us to change lifestyle
EU summit to accept urgency of climate action – but no measures planned
Heat, drought, fires: climate change shows Europe's future
EU climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete (r) at the climate summit in Katowice (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections