euobserver
'The Catalan republic is [about] equality, liberty and fraternity', Torra said (Photo: parlament.cat)

New leader's election leaves Catalan crisis unresolved

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Catalonia entered a new phase of uncertainty after the region's parliament elected a radical separatist as leader of the government on Monday (14 May).

Quim Torra, a former leader of the Omnium Cultural activist group, got 66 votes against 65, with the radical left CUP party abstaining.

"Long live free Catalonia," he declared after his election.  

In the debate ahead of the vote, Torra said he was still committed to the result of last year's independence referendum - but pr...

