Both sides agree that any deal on citizens' future legal status and rights must be reciprocal. (Photo: By Dave Kellam, via Wikimedia Commons)

Citizens' rights: where EU and UK differ

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The rights of 3.5 million EU citizens living in the UK and 1.2 million UK nationals living in EU countries is one of the key issues of the Brexit negotiations that needs to be tackled in the withdrawal agreement, which will set the basic rules for life after Brexit.

The UK and EU have published a number of papers, outlining their position on the key debates in the Brexit negotiations.

Both sides agree, however, that any deal on citizens' future legal status and rights must be rec...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

