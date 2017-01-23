Ad
euobserver
Protesting farmers had sprayed milk powder on the Council building (Photo: European Milk Board)

EU says milk protest 'difficult to understand'

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commissioner for agriculture Phil Hogan said on Monday (23 January) he had difficulty understanding why dairy farmers were protesting in Brussels, given the recovery of milk prices in the last six months.

Hogan spoke at a press conference following the first EU Council ministerial of the year, with agriculture ministers from the EU's national governments.

Protesting farmers had sprayed milk powder on the council building earlier on Monday, and called for a "permanent ...

Green Economy

Green Economy
