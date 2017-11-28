European foundation demands release of Turkish journalist

A European foundation is calling for the release of a young Turkish journalist, jailed for seven-and-a-half years as a 'terrorist', in the latest of a series of detentions of reporters under president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Aysegul Parildak was jailed last week after being found guilty of being a "member of an armed terrorist organisation." The 27-year old reporter covered court affairs for the daily Zaman newspaper, and was arrested in August 2016 while taking a law exam.

Prosecut...