Tusk's 'Kremlin' tweet prompts Polish uproar

Donald Tusk has accused the Polish government of serving Russian interests in words seen as his return to national politics.

The European Council head and former Polish leader, who was in Asia, spoke out in a tweet at 3AM central European time on Monday.

"Alarm! A vehement dispute with Ukraine, isolation in the European Union, departure from the rule of law and independent courts, attack on non-governmental sector and free media - PiS strategy or Kremlin's plan? Too alike to rest ...