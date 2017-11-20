Ad
Tusk was 'trying to come back to Polish politics', Waszczykowski said (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tusk's 'Kremlin' tweet prompts Polish uproar

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Donald Tusk has accused the Polish government of serving Russian interests in words seen as his return to national politics.

The European Council head and former Polish leader, who was in Asia, spoke out in a tweet at 3AM central European time on Monday.

"Alarm! A vehement dispute with Ukraine, isolation in the European Union, departure from the rule of law and independent courts, attack on non-governmental sector and free media - PiS strategy or Kremlin's plan? Too alike to rest ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

