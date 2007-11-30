EU adopts new TV advertising rules

The European Union has rubberstamped new EU-wide rules on media services, relaxing TV advertising restrictions and allowing 'product placement' in television shows.

"Today the dawn of Europe's convergent audiovisual services industry is breaking," media commissioner Viviane Reding said at a press conference following the adoption by the European Parliament of the commission's proposal on Thursday (29 November).

The new directive, which revises the legislation put in place in 1997...