euobserver
The content you have access to at home, should also be available in other EU countries, new rules regulate (Photo: Netflix)

People gain right to use online content EU-wide

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

EU citizens will have access to the same films and music they have a subscription to at home, when travelling to another EU country, representatives of the European Parliament and national governments agreed on Tuesday (7 February).

Negotiators of the deal, which will need to be rubber stamped by the parliament and the Council, where member states meet, said both sides accepted the goal of the original proposal, tabled by the European Commission in December 2015.

“There's not been...

