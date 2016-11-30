EU to tackle 'energy poverty'

The European Commission wants to help reduce energy poverty in Europe, but will not attempt to create a common definition of the concept.
The commission is proposing a bundle of legislation related to its Energy Union project on Wednesday (30 November), which has a “quite strong focus on vulnerable consumers and on energy poverty”, according to the responsible commissioner, Maros Sefcovic.
He said the issue of energy poverty had been raised in every EU country he has visited in th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here