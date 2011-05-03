Ad
Sunset at King's College, Cambridge, the EU's top-ranked science university. Asian research centres are catching up fast (Photo: SharpeImages.co.uk)

Innovation 'crucial' for EU's global economic position

Digital
by Honor Mahony,

The European Union has an odd relationship with the concept of innovation. If points were awarded for talking about it, the EU would surely rank as the most innovative and creative region in the world.

Yet the reality is very different. It is failing to bring enough new products to the market although it has the biggest research budget in the world.

A single EU patent – making it easier and cheaper for inventors to protect their ideas – could be in place next year. But the bloc ...

