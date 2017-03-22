French socialist woos Europe with new vision

Benoit Hamon, the Socialist Party’s contender in France's presidential race, visited Brussels on Tuesday (21 March) in a bid to promote his vision of Europe.

He met with the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker; the commissioner for economic affairs, French socialist Pierre Moscovici; as well as left and Green euro-deputies. .

"It's not enough to speak of European values, Erasmus or jaded industrial projects if we are to save Europe," Hamon said.

Afterwards, he told journalists his proposals were not seen favourably by Juncker.

But the French socialist, who hails from the left-wing fringe of his party, suggested that this would be to his political advantage.

"I didn't make my proposals to please the commission," he said.

In the evening, Hamon filled a downtown concert hall with 3,000 supporters

Hamon was introduced by Thomas Piketty, the French star economist whose book, Capital in the 21st Century, has sold more than 2.5 million copies worldwide.

Piketty told the audience he had teamed up with Hamon because of his views on Europe.

Pro-European

"Others say they are the European candidate, but Hamon is the only pro-European candidate," he said, referring to Hamon's liberal rival Emmanuel Macron.

The economist and his wife, the economist Julia Cage, have been working together with Hamon on a Treaty on the democratisation of the governance of the euro area, or T-dem.

The 12-page pamphlet, which Piketty said was just a draft, calls for the establishment of a parliamentary assembly for the eurozone in which 80 percent of the seats are filled by national MPs and the remaining share by MEPs.

"This would give democratic legitimacy to eurozone governance and allow it to stop austerity policies in Europe," said Piketty.

He added that it was the most detailed proposal for Europe of any presidential candidate's campaign.

"France likes to complain, but it's different, and more constructive, to put a proposal on the table that would allow to make make Europe more social and democratic. It would be difficult for EU leaders to caricature that France is complaining, but lacks an alternative governance model," he said, drawing applause.

German support

Hamon said he was hopeful Germany could be convinced to support the proposal.

"I'm being told that the Germans don't want this, but Germany is not a homogeneous bloc. There is also an internal, democratic discussion within the country," Hamon said.

He added that he would seek the endorsement of German socialist chief Martin Schulz, the former president of the European Parliament.

"Schulz wants to construct a left-wing majority [in Europe],” he said.

Hamon said that he loved Europe, but feared for its future.

He added that the European project could not only base itself on emblematic projects such as the Erasmus student exchange programme or industrial initiatives, "which start to feel a bit old".

Europe could not be saved, either, by talk of European values. "It's important, but not enough”, he said.

"We have to be much more ambitious," he said, adding that the "status quo of austerity and free trade will lead to the dislocation of Europe in the mid and long term".

Russia

"I don't see how the programmes that have profited the rise of far-right nationalism everywhere in Europe, that would scrap public services, roll back workers rights and the welfare state, would prevent us from one day having Marine Le Pen as the president of France, " he said, referring to the French anti-EU and far-right presidential contender.

He spoke at length about Russia, noting that three candidates in the French presidential race - Le Pen, Francois Fillon, and Jean-Luc Melenchon - were in favour of recognising Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

He said that that could open up a number of old border disputes in Europe.

"We should discuss with Russia, but we have never stopped to do that. And in order to discuss with [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin, there is need to use some good arguments: international legitimacy, the right of a country to be sovereign over its territory,” Hamon said.

“The Minsk agreement has to be followed”, he said, referring to an EU-brokered pact that obliged Russia to stop its war in east Ukraine.

’Poor Moliere’

Hamon also attacked Fillon, the centre-right candidate, for his support for the so-called Moliere clause .

The Moliere clause is a rule imposed by some local governments in France which flies in the face of EU free movement by saying that construction workers on public projects must speak French for safety reasons.

Hamon's own socialist colleagues from Centre-Val de Loire, a French administrative region, have backed the rule.

But Hamon called it a discriminatory measure against Polish and other workers, and implored politicians to leave "poor Moliere" out of what he called a borderline racist measure.

"Better call it the Tartuffe clause,” he said, by reference to the charlatan hero of one of Moliere's plays.