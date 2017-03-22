Wednesday

22nd Mar 2017

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

French socialist woos Europe with new vision

  • Some 3,000 - mostly young - people showed up to see the socialist presidential candidate during his visit of Brussels.

By

Benoit Hamon, the Socialist Party’s contender in France's presidential race, visited Brussels on Tuesday (21 March) in a bid to promote his vision of Europe.

He met with the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker; the commissioner for economic affairs, French socialist Pierre Moscovici; as well as left and Green euro-deputies. .

  • "It's not enough to speak of European values, Erasmus or jaded industrial projects if we are to save Europe," Hamon said.

Afterwards, he told journalists his proposals were not seen favourably by Juncker.

But the French socialist, who hails from the left-wing fringe of his party, suggested that this would be to his political advantage.

"I didn't make my proposals to please the commission," he said.

In the evening, Hamon filled a downtown concert hall with 3,000 supporters

Hamon was introduced by Thomas Piketty, the French star economist whose book, Capital in the 21st Century, has sold more than 2.5 million copies worldwide.

Piketty told the audience he had teamed up with Hamon because of his views on Europe.

Pro-European

"Others say they are the European candidate, but Hamon is the only pro-European candidate," he said, referring to Hamon's liberal rival Emmanuel Macron.

The economist and his wife, the economist Julia Cage, have been working together with Hamon on a Treaty on the democratisation of the governance of the euro area, or T-dem.

The 12-page pamphlet, which Piketty said was just a draft, calls for the establishment of a parliamentary assembly for the eurozone in which 80 percent of the seats are filled by national MPs and the remaining share by MEPs.

"This would give democratic legitimacy to eurozone governance and allow it to stop austerity policies in Europe," said Piketty.

He added that it was the most detailed proposal for Europe of any presidential candidate's campaign.

"France likes to complain, but it's different, and more constructive, to put a proposal on the table that would allow to make make Europe more social and democratic. It would be difficult for EU leaders to caricature that France is complaining, but lacks an alternative governance model," he said, drawing applause.

German support

Hamon said he was hopeful Germany could be convinced to support the proposal.

"I'm being told that the Germans don't want this, but Germany is not a homogeneous bloc. There is also an internal, democratic discussion within the country," Hamon said.

He added that he would seek the endorsement of German socialist chief Martin Schulz, the former president of the European Parliament.

"Schulz wants to construct a left-wing majority [in Europe],” he said.

Hamon said that he loved Europe, but feared for its future.

He added that the European project could not only base itself on emblematic projects such as the Erasmus student exchange programme or industrial initiatives, "which start to feel a bit old".

Europe could not be saved, either, by talk of European values. "It's important, but not enough”, he said.

"We have to be much more ambitious," he said, adding that the "status quo of austerity and free trade will lead to the dislocation of Europe in the mid and long term".

Russia

"I don't see how the programmes that have profited the rise of far-right nationalism everywhere in Europe, that would scrap public services, roll back workers rights and the welfare state, would prevent us from one day having Marine Le Pen as the president of France, " he said, referring to the French anti-EU and far-right presidential contender.

He spoke at length about Russia, noting that three candidates in the French presidential race - Le Pen, Francois Fillon, and Jean-Luc Melenchon - were in favour of recognising Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

He said that that could open up a number of old border disputes in Europe.

"We should discuss with Russia, but we have never stopped to do that. And in order to discuss with [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin, there is need to use some good arguments: international legitimacy, the right of a country to be sovereign over its territory,” Hamon said.

“The Minsk agreement has to be followed”, he said, referring to an EU-brokered pact that obliged Russia to stop its war in east Ukraine.

’Poor Moliere’

Hamon also attacked Fillon, the centre-right candidate, for his support for the so-called Moliere clause .

The Moliere clause is a rule imposed by some local governments in France which flies in the face of EU free movement by saying that construction workers on public projects must speak French for safety reasons.

Hamon's own socialist colleagues from Centre-Val de Loire, a French administrative region, have backed the rule.

But Hamon called it a discriminatory measure against Polish and other workers, and implored politicians to leave "poor Moliere" out of what he called a borderline racist measure.

"Better call it the Tartuffe clause,” he said, by reference to the charlatan hero of one of Moliere's plays.

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. French presidential candidates avoid EU debate
French candidates avoid EU debate

In their first TV debate, the main candidates for the April election only briefly discussed the country's EU policies, with far-right Le Pen and centrist Macron taking aim at each other.

Eurozone chief in 'drinks and women' row

The Netherland's Jeroen Dijsselbloem faces calls for resignation after saying that crisis-hit countries in southern Europe spent "money on drinks and women" before being helped by others.

Greek bailout talks to 'intensify'

Greece and its creditors will meet in Brussels later this week to unblock negotiations needed for a new tranche of financial aid, amid concerns over the country's economic situation.

Varoufakis back in push for ECB transparency

The former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis and German left-wing MEP Fabio De Masi want to know whether the European Central Bank overstepped its powers when putting capital controls on Greek banks in 2015.

MEPs demand stronger rules against tax evasion

MEPs in the civil liberties and economic committees voted in favour of toughening up EU wide rules on tax evasion, as they gear up for institutional talks in March on the EU's anti-money laundering directive.

Stolen Russian billions ended up in EU states

Illicit money flowing out of Russia ended up in almost every single EU state, an investigation has found, posing questions on the integrity of Europe’s banking systems.

News in Brief

  1. Brussels attacks remembered with minute of silence and noise
  2. Magnitsky's lawyer injured near Moscow
  3. Trump to travel to Brussels on 25 May for Nato summit
  4. Polish defence minister accuses Tusk of treason
  5. Fillon slips in polls as new allegations emerge
  6. Brexit summit for EU-27 will be on 29 April
  7. Merkel tells Erdogan to stop calling Germany "Nazi"
  8. Sinn Fein peacemaker Martin McGuinness has died

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Gaming & Betting AssociationAudiovisual Media Services Directive to Exclude Minors from Gambling Advertisements
  2. ILGA-EuropeTime for a Reality Check on International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
  3. UNICEFHuman Cost to Refugee and Migrant Children Mounts Up One Year After EU-Turkey Deal
  4. Malta EU 2017Council Adopts New Rules to Improve Safety of Medical Devices
  5. Martens CentreA 'New Wave' Expected After French Elections? Join the Debate on March 22nd
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Research: How to Reach 100 Percent Renewable Energy
  7. Party of European SocialistsWe Must Renew Europe for All Europeans
  8. MEP Tomáš ZdechovskýThe European Commission Has Failed in Its Fight Against Food Waste
  9. ILGA-EuropeEP Recognises Discrimination Faced by Trans & Intersex People
  10. Nordic Council of Ministers25 Nordic Bioeconomy Cases for Sustainable Change
  11. Malta EU 2017Consumer Protection Laws to Be Strengthened by EU-Wide Cooperation
  12. European Free AllianceSupporting Artur Mas: Democracy and Freedom Cannot Be Convicted

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFSyria Conflict 6 Years On: Children's Suffering at Its Worst
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsDomestic Violence in Tajikistan: Time to Right the Wrongs
  3. European Trust SummitCorporate Strategy and Public Affairs in a Low-Trust World - Conference 31 May
  4. GoogleDigital Transformation in the Mobile Era: New Skills, Jobs & Growth - Debate 28 March
  5. UNICEFNew Law in Hungary on Detention of Migrant Children Raises Alarm
  6. Malta EU 2017Agreement Reached to Involve Consumers in Financial Services Policymaking
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cities Gather Against Violent Extremism & Introduce Nordic Safe Cities
  8. World VisionFears and Dreams of Syria's Children and Their Peers Around the World
  9. Malta EU 2017Maltese Presidency and EP Agree on Visa Liberalisation for Ukraine
  10. Mission of China to the EUEU Window Chinese Government Academic Scholarship 2017/18 - Apply Now
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Lead the Way on Women's Economic Empowerment
  12. Center for Data InnovationBuilding Smart Cities for Tomorrow's Data Economy – 28 March - Brussels