Friday

26th May 2017

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

Trump calls Germans 'bad' but agrees EU trade plan

  • During this conversation, Trump reportedly said Germans were 'very bad', because of their trade surplus with the US (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

US president Donald Trump reportedly called Germans “bad, very bad” because of the US' trade deficit with Germany. His comments came even as the European Commission had said that the EU and US would work on a common trade plan.

“The Germans are bad, very bad,” Trump reportedly said during his meeting in Brussels with European Council president Donald Tusk and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, according to German weekly Der Spiegel.

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

“Look at the millions of cars they sell in the US. Terrible! We'll stop that,” the US president added.

Last year, the US had a goods trade deficit with Germany of about €58 billion.

Juncker then intervened to say free trade benefits the US as well, according to Der Spiegel's source.

Since the failure of talks on TTIP, the EU-US free trade agreement, and in the face of the Trump administration's calls for more protectionism, the EU has been stressing the US' interests in good trading relations.

In February, the EU commission chief had already told US vice president Mike Pence that "the US economy is depending more than some in the US think – on the exchanges, the trade volumes ... between the US and the European Union."

"Including Indiana, by the way," he added, referring to Pence's own state – where he had been governor between 2013 and 2017.

According to EU sources, Trump also said the US was concerned that Brexit would destroy jobs in the US.

Trump's reported comments emerged as EU sources said that EU and US leaders agreed to set up a "working group" or "joint action plan" on trade.

Few details about the initiative are known, since both sides will have to form their delegations and define the scope of the talks.

Various EU sources said that the joint group would work on "difficult" bilateral issues, as well as on "global" issues, but suggested that a revival of TTIP talks may not be included.

The White House said in a statement, after the meeting, that the US and the EU "should deepen [their] strong economic relationship and that leaders "discussed the need to protect American and European industries against unfair competition".

After Thursday's meeting, Tusk mentioned trade as one of the “issues [that] remain open”.

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. Trump lukewarm on Nato joint defence
  2. EU to Trump: Defend Western values, not your interests
  3. EU to Trump: Protectionism is 'doomed to fail'
Trump lukewarm on Nato joint defence

Trump voiced half-hearted support for Nato and reprimanded allies over what he called unpaid debts on his maiden trip to Europe.

Nato head defends 'blunt' US leader

Nato chief Stoltenberg defended Trump’s behaviour at Thursday’s summit. The prime minister of Montenegro also apologised for him.

News in Brief

  1. Malloch will not be US ambassador to the EU
  2. 'Significant' drop in EU migration to UK
  3. Bomb injures former Greek PM
  4. British PM to speak out on US terrorism leaks
  5. Tusk calls for 'values, not just interests' after Trump meeting
  6. Pressure grows on climate impact of EU timber harvesting
  7. US goes after Fiat Chrysler over emissions cheat
  8. Munich police break up Europe-wide burglar clan

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFChild Alert on Myanmar: Fruits of Rapid Development yet to Reach Remote Regions
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersBecome an Explorer - 'Traces of Nordic' Seeking Storytellers Around the World
  3. Malta EU 2017Closer Cooperation and Reinforced Solidarity to Ensure Security of Gas Supply
  4. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceHigh-Intensity Interval Training Is Therapeutic Option for Type 2 Diabetes
  5. Dialogue Platform"The West Must Help Turkey Return to a Democratic Path" a Call by Fethullah Gulen
  6. ILGA-EuropeRainbow Europe 2017 Is Live - Which Countries Are Leading on LGBTI Equality?
  7. Centre Maurits CoppietersWhen You Invest in a Refugee Woman You Help the Whole Community
  8. Eurogroup for AnimalsECJ Ruling: Member States Given No Say on Wildlife Protection In Trade
  9. European Heart NetworkCall for Urgent Adoption of EU-Wide Nutrient Profiles for Nutrition & Health Claims
  10. Counter BalanceInvestment Plan for Europe More Climate Friendly but European Parliament Shows Little Ambition
  11. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi: China's Belt and Road Initiative Benefits People Around the World
  12. Malta EU 2017EU Strengthens Control of the Acquisition and Possession of Firearms