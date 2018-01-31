Wednesday

31st Jan 2018

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

EU-Latin America trade talks move to 'endgame'

  • Agriculture is a major hurdle in talks with the Mercosur countries (Photo: Alex O'Neal)

By

Chief negotiators from the EU and the Mercosur countries of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay will continue discussions on Friday (2 February) after top officials meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (30 January) "moved forward" in trade talks between the two blocs.

"We are in the end game with Mercosur countries," Jyrki Katainen, EU Commission vice president said on Wednesday.

  • Commission vice president Katainen said he was 'hopeful' about the trade talks (Photo: European Commission)

"Yesterday things moved forward, and [we] expect Mercosur countries to come back and give their view on how to finalise the negotiations," he told reporters after trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem and agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan briefed fellow commissioners on the state of play of negotiations.

"I'm pretty hopefully at the moment," Katainen added.

The EU and the four Latin American countries are in a final push for reaching a trade deal before election campaign season starts in Brazil.

The EU has been working to secure trade deals as a way to boost the economy and create jobs after the bruising economic crisis, and to prop up multilateralism following US president Donald Trump's turn to protectionism.

EU officials have been stressing the deal's political and strategic importance in strengthening the EU's position in world trade and securing European standards around the world.

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker stopped by a dinner for the Mercosur ministers on Monday evening - emphasising the importance of the deal, and the political capital invested in it by the EU.

Mercosur countries, which have an annual GDP of €2.2 trillion, would enter into their first trade deal if they sign with the EU.

Wednesday's meeting was designed to give a political nudge to the talks, into the final stages.

No offer was tabled by the EU during the meeting, a commission source said.

"At this stage, for the negotiations to move on, both sides should make an effort to meet each other's expectations, while recognising each other's sensitivities. The EU signalled its disposition to do this effort," the source added.

Technical details

Discussions now move to a technical level. The EU has signalled its willingness to move on the issues important for Mercosur and are expecting for them to move as well to reach a compromise. If Friday's meeting does not bring a breakthrough, talks will move back to political level.

A key hurdle is agriculture, where Mercosur countries want the EU to allow more beef in the bloc under the reduced tariff than the originally proposed 70,000 metric tonnes.

The EU wants Mercosur countries to open their markets more significantly to dairy products, cars and car parts, and to have access to maritime services.

"In the endgame there are only the most difficult issues left," Katainen said.

"You have to calibrate how much to offer and where are the red lines, it is always difficult, but if the political will is strong, as it is at the moment, I'm sure that we can get this exercise to the goal," he told reporters.

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU in push to seal Latin American trade deal
  2. EU gauges will for Latin America trade deal
  3. Draft EU-Mercosur trade treaty leaked
  4. MEP concerns are no setback for Mercosur deal, negotiator says
EU in push to seal Latin American trade deal

In a race against the clock, EU commissioners and Mercosur ministers meet in Brussels to make concessions on beef, cheese and cars in preparation for an "endgame" in trade talks, ahead of Brazil's elections.

Draghi opens fire at US dollar policy

The European Central Bank chief has accused the Trump administration of breaking a decades-old agreement by "targeting" exchange rates to boost the US economy.

EU states loosen grip on tax havens

Finance ministers removed eight entities from the tax havens blacklist, while ruling out more transparency or sanctions - prompting criticism from tax-campaigning NGOs such as Oxfam.

EU states loosen grip on tax havens

Finance ministers removed eight entities from the tax havens blacklist, while ruling out more transparency or sanctions - prompting criticism from tax-campaigning NGOs such as Oxfam.

Greece and creditors prepare bailout exit

Greece's creditors agreed to unblock €6.7 billion of new aid by April and to open debt-relief talks, ahead of the end of the programme in August.

News in Brief

  1. Juncker: Business could threaten EU's Brexit unity
  2. Israeli bill could see Poland branded as 'Holocaust denier'
  3. EU money to protect Palestinian face of Jerusalem
  4. Pittella will resign as S&D MEP if elected in Italy
  5. Puigdemont: Catalan leadership claim 'is over'
  6. German union announces 24-hour strikes for better pay
  7. Visegrad governments 'attack European democracy', says MEP
  8. May refuses to release 'incomplete' Brexit report

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days
  2. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Relations in the New Era
  3. European Free AlllianceEnd Discrimination of European Minorities - Sign the Minority Safepack Initiative
  4. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Diversity Shouldn’t Be Only a Slogan” Lorant Vincze (Fuen) Warns European Commission
  5. Dialogue PlatformWhat Can Christians Learn from a Global Islamic Movement?
  6. European Jewish CongressEJC President Warns Europe as Holocaust Memory Fades
  7. European Free AlllianceNo Justice From the Spanish Supreme Court Ruling
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Solutions for Sustainable Cities: New Grants Awarded for Branding Projects
  9. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersOresund Inspires Other EU Border Regions to Work Together to Generate Growth
  11. Mission of China to the EUTrade Between China, Belt and Road Countries up 15%
  12. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Calls on EU to Sanction Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Expel Ambassadors

Latest News

  1. Romania's judicial overhaul risks Schengen hopes, Juncker warns
  2. Italy restakes claim to medicine agency, ahead of election
  3. EU-Latin America trade talks move to 'endgame'
  4. 'Unethical' EU commissioners to be publicly shamed
  5. 'Cultural shocks' on menu for future EU education strategy
  6. Drums beat for new US and EU sanctions on Russia oligarchs
  7. Uproar at Belgian bill letting police raid homes for migrants
  8. Hungary seeks to make ally out of Austria's Kurz