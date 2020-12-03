Thursday

3rd Dec 2020

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

EU Commission mulls ways round Hungary-Poland block

By

The EU Commission is considering alternatives to push ahead with the coronavirus recovery fund without Hungary and Poland - if the two countries maintain their veto on the bloc's budget due to the linking EU funds to respect for the rule of law.

A senior commission official said the remaining 25 member states could proceed with setting up the €750bn recovery fund, which is aimed at helping economies hit by the pandemic, to act as a "bridge" until Hungary and Poland stop their blockage.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The official said the alternative would be based on EU law, and "effectively would replicate the original package".

"We are confident a solution can be found," the official said, adding that with the fallback option, money from the recovery fund could start flowing in June, as originally planned.

The official did not go into details how the "community based" option would work but said it would be "legally robust".

The commission is also preparing for the possibility of the seven-year €1.1 trillion EU budget not being in place in time, due to the blockage by Budapest and Warsaw.

The EU treaty sets out a provisional budget in such case, which has only been used once before, in 1988.

That would be in place until the commission puts forward a new draft budget for 2021 based on the budgetary ceilings of the current seven-year budget.

The official warned, however, that crucial policies, such as the cohesion policy, the Just Transition Fund helping green the economy, and the Horizon research program, would not be able to go forward without a new legal basis.

Payments would continue for contracts already signed under those programs, but no new commitment could be made. Rebates, compensation to net contributors to the EU budget would also not be paid.

The only "automatic" payments would be the agricultural direct subsidies, foreign and defence spending, and administrative costs.

The commission's willingness to draw up such plans highlights the high stakes stand-off between Hungary and Poland and the rest of the EU, ahead of a summit of EU leaders next week in Brussels.

Warsaw and Budapest have so far showed no sign of willingness to walk back on their resistance to a new mechanism - agreed by 25 member states and the European Parliament - on linking EU funds to the respect for the rule of law.

Poland and Hungary are already under EU scrutiny for breaching EU rules and values.

On Tuesday, German chancellor Angela Merkel - whose country holds the EU's rotating residency - said it called for compromise from both sides.

"The rule of law is the basis for the European project," she said, rebuffing claims by Poland and Hungary that the rule of law conditionality was introduced through the backdoor.

On Wednesday, Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa - whose country will take over the presidency in January - warned that the EU's economy would be paralysed if neither the bloc's budget nor recovery fund are approved this month.

"Next week we really have to have this agreement," Costa said ahead the EU summit.

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. Poland and Hungary say rule-of-law link needs treaty change
  2. Von der Leyen tells Poland and Hungary to go to court
  3. Deal reached on linking EU funds to rule of law
Von der Leyen tells Poland and Hungary to go to court

Poland and Hungary should ask the EU's top court to assess linking EU funds to the respect of the rule of law instead of blocking the budget and recovery package, the EU Commission chief said, most MEPs backed her up.

Deal reached on linking EU funds to rule of law

The deal means MEPs and the German EU presidency unblocked a major political hurdle to agreeing on the €1.8 trillion long-term EU budget and coronavirus recovery package.

Germany asks capitals to give a little in EU budget impasse

European Parliament negotiators are demanding €39bn in new funding for EU programmes such as Horizon research and Erasmus, in talks with the German EU presidency on the budget. Meanwhile, rule-of-law enforcement negotiations have only just begun.

EU budget talks suspended in fight for new funds

MEPs are requesting additional, new funding of €39bn for 15 EU programs. The German presidency argues that budget ceilings, agreed by EU leaders at a marathon summit in July, will be impossible to change without a new leaders' meeting.

EU countries stuck on rule of law-budget link

Divisions among EU governments remain between those who want to suspend EU funds if rule of law is not respected, and those who want to narrow down conditionality.

News in Brief

  1. Valéry Giscard d'Estaing dies from Covid-19 complications
  2. Belgium expelled 15,000 EU nationals in recent years
  3. Centre-right EU lawmakers want to expel Fidesz MEP
  4. Slovak journalist's killer gets longer sentence
  5. Egyptian leader embarks on 'execution spree'
  6. Covid-19: UK first to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
  7. Car kills five people in German town's pedestrian zone
  8. UK warns no-deal Brexit still possible

Budget deal struck, with Hungary threat still hanging

Ultimately, the European Parliament managed to squeeze an extra €16bn in total - which will be financed with competition fines the EU Commission hands out over the next seven years, plus reallocations within the budget.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  2. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  4. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector

Latest News

  1. EU keen to repair damage of Trump years
  2. Szájer 'sex party' coverage shows Orbán's media control
  3. EU Commission mulls ways round Hungary-Poland block
  4. Revealed: Hit to EU mental health services during Covid-19
  5. MEPs seek parliament inquiry into Frontex
  6. Erdoğan to face human rights scrutiny next week, EU says
  7. 2020 Prague European Summit: 'Real solutions, acting together'
  8. Nationwide protests reveal awakening of Poland's youth

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us