Monday

10th Apr 2017

  1. News
  2. Energy

US prevents joint G7 statement on energy

  • Perry had reportedly wanted G7 conclusions to refer to coal and other fossil fuels (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

By

A meeting between energy ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) and the EU ended on Monday (10 April) without a joint statement, as the United States did not want to endorse a text that referred to the Paris climate agreement and the clean energy transition.

Italian energy minister Carlo Calenda told a news conference that there would be no joint statement, Italian media reported on Monday.

A source close to the meeting confirmed US secretary of energy Rick Perry had informed his counterparts that the US was “reviewing” its climate and energy policies and therefore could not sign a joint declaration that referred to the treaty signed in Paris in 2015.

Perry reportedly had wanted the text to refer to coal and other fossil fuels. Last month, US president Donald Trump rolled back an Obama-era policy, the clean power plan, in an effort to bring back American jobs related to coal mining. Coal is the most polluting fossil fuel.

The Paris treaty is the first global agreement on curbing greenhouse gas emissions, in attempt to avert the most catastrophic consequence of climate change, but Trump has sent conflicting messages about whether the US would uphold its promises made in Paris.

On Sunday and Monday, Italy's Calenda hosted his colleagues from Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Climate action EU commissioner Miguel Arias Canete also attended, on behalf of the European Union.

In a written statement, commissioner Canete did not publicly criticise Perry, but did indirectly note his obstruction.

“While secretary Perry informed us that the US is currently reviewing its energy and climate policies, I was particularly pleased to see that all others joined the EU in reaffirming our solid commitment and determination to implement the Paris Agreement and continue the clean energy transition,” said Canete.

Site Section

  1. Energy

Related stories

  1. EU 'regrets' Trump U-turn on clean power
  2. US officials seek 'story' to sway Trump on climate
  3. Trump causes 'anxiety' about Paris climate deal
  4. Trump cannot deny business case for clean energy, says EU official
EU doing well in global energy ranking

The majority of countries in the top-20 of the Global Energy Architecture Performance Index are members of the European Union, with Switzerland leading the list.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Federation of Allergy and Airways60%-90% of Your Life Is Spent Indoors. How Does Poor Indoor Air Quality Affect You?
  2. European Gaming and Betting AssociationCJEU Confirms Obligation for a Transparent Licensing Process
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region and the US: A Time of Warlike Rhetoric and Militarisation?
  4. European Free AllianceEFA MEPs Vote in Favor of European Parliament's Brexit Mandate
  5. Dialogue PlatformGlobalised Religions and the Dialogue Imperative. Join the Debate!
  6. Mission of China to the EUXinhua Insight: China to Open up Like Never Before
  7. World VisionViolence Becomes New Normal for Syrian Children
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsTime to Turn the Tide and End Repression of Central Asia's Civil Society
  9. European Free AllianceAutonomia to Normalnosc - Poland Urged to Re-Grant Autonomy to Silesia
  10. UNICEFHitting Rock Bottom - How 2016 Became the Worst Year for #ChildrenofSyria
  11. Malta EU 2017Green Light Given for New EU Regulation to Bolster External Border Checks
  12. The Idealist QuarterlyCan Progressive Stories Survive Our Post-Truth Era? After-Work Discussion on 6 April