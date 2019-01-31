Thursday

31st Jan 2019

  1. News
  2. Climate & Environment

Auditors raise alarm over air pollution in Europe

By

Seven out of eight audited EU countries "have not effectively implemented" a decade-old directive on air quality rules, according to a report published on Wednesday (30 January).

Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, and the Netherlands "have not taken sufficient action to improve air quality", said the report, a joint effort by the European Court of Auditors, 14 national audit offices from Europe, and the Israeli national audit office.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • European Environment Agency director Hans Bruyninckx (l), seen here in 2017 talking to EU environment commissioner Karmenu Vella, called air pollution an 'invisible killer' (Photo: EU2017EE Estonian Presidency)

The report also covered non-EU countries Albania, Georgia, Israel, Kosovo, Macedonia, Moldova, and Switzerland.

"The national governments in question have not given sufficient priority to the problem of air pollution, with all the attendant consequences for human health," the report stated.

Estonia was the only audited EU country which did not break EU air pollution limits.

"While the situation is improving and air quality has benefited from cuts in emissions, the EU member states included in this audit (except for Estonia) still do not comply with the EU's air quality standards," it went on.

The European Court of Auditors has previously called air pollution "the biggest environmental risk to health in the European Union".

The European Environment Agency (EEA) said last year that around 391,000 people in the EU died prematurely in 2015 because of air pollution.

EEA director Hans Bruyninckx called air pollution an "invisible killer".

Despite some progress, EU countries have been failing for years now to clean up their air.

The European Commission is in charge of making sure that national governments do what they had promised at EU-level in the directive on ambient air quality, adopted in May 2008.

The only legal tool the commission has is the so-called infringement procedure, which is a series of escalating steps involving sending stern letters, and culminating in a referral to the EU's highest court in Luxembourg.

Last May, the Brussels-based EU executive referred six EU states to the European Court of Justice.

However, of the seven audited EU countries for which Wednesday's report concluded their respective governments took insufficient action, only Hungary and Romania were among the six taken to court by the commission.

The other four were Germany, France, United Kingdom, and Italy.

But Slovakia and Spain, which are scolded in the audit offices' report, with the Czech Republic, escaped court referral in May 2018.

EU environment commissioner Karmenu Vella said that was because these three countries had announced measures that would improve air quality "in a reasonable time frame".

But according to the Slovakian supreme audit institution "a comprehensive strategy for air protection is missing [in Slovakia] and there is no national emission reduction programme".

The report noted that the Slovak ministry of environment was "preparing a new strategy for air protection which is expected to be adopted in 2019".

On Spain, the report noted that while Madrid had established a National Air Quality and Atmosphere Protection Plan, "only some of the relevant measures have been implemented".

The Spanish audit office said that 62 percent of the measures had either been implemented only partly or not yet.

The report also said there were several examples of improvements across Europe. However, it was not enough.

Letters

The audit results raise questions over the effectiveness of the commission's infringement procedure in forcing member states to stick to EU rules on air pollution.

In November, the commission sent so-called letters of formal notice to the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, telling them "to bring national legislation into line with the Air Quality Directive". It sent a similar letter to Belgium on poor air quality.

Also in November, the commission reminded Bulgaria that the Court of Justice of the EU had already ruled in 2017 it was breaking EU law by not cleaning up the air, and threatened with sending Bulgaria back to the court - which could ultimately lead to fines.

This was eight months after EU commissioner Vella told press Bulgaria's air quality had been improving since the court ruling.

Earlier this month, the commission sent France, Greece, and Sweden letters of formal notice to fight air pollution.

Report

  1. Joint Report Air Quality

Document

  1. Directive 2008/50/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 21 May 2008 on ambient air qua

Site Section

  1. Climate & Environment

Related stories

  1. EU accused of 'half-hearted approach' on air quality
  2. Juncker delays air quality action due to busy agenda
  3. MPs demand new UK air quality watchdog after Brexit
  4. European pioneers battle air pollution in the courts

Focus

EU accused of 'half-hearted approach' on air quality

European Commission has taken six EU countries to court over failing to achieve EU air quality standards. But what about the other countries where air quality is equally bad - or worse?

News in Brief

  1. MEPs back greater transparency on lobbyist meetings
  2. Germany downgrades economic forecast over Brexit
  3. EU plan to remove 400,000 tonnes of plastic pollution
  4. EU officials to visit Ireland in search for Brexit solution
  5. European Central Bank to get Irish chief economist
  6. EU loses €1tn per year in hidden costs of transport
  7. Commission: EU 'still far' from 2020 R&D goal
  8. Mediterranean summit supports Cyprus reunification inside EU

Stakeholder

COP24 Nordic Pavilion: sharing climate solutions with the world

The Nordic Pavilion at COP24 is dedicated to dialogue – TalaNordic – about key themes regarding the transition to a low-carbon society, such as energy, transport, urban futures, the circular economy and green financing.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  2. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  3. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now

Latest News

  1. EU steps up pressure on Russia over Ukraine
  2. Secret ballot on transparency is no secret, says EPP
  3. MEPs call on EU countries to deal with Hungary
  4. Why majority voting on EU taxation is a bad idea
  5. 'Nothing's changed': EU on May's renegotiation plan
  6. Auditors raise alarm over air pollution in Europe
  7. UK seeks to reopen Irish deal in Brexit
  8. The de facto demise of the Spitzenkandidaten idea

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  4. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  5. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  7. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  8. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  10. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  12. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us