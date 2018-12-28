Ad
euobserver
Pierre Levy was France's former ambassador to the Czech Republic (Photo: elPadawan)

France 'shocked' by Poland's 'sick man' attack on Macron

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France's ambassador to Poland has said he was "shocked" by the Polish foreign minister's comments that France had become the "sick man of Europe".

"I won't hide that I was surprised, even shocked, by those remarks," Pierre Levy, the French diplomat, told Polsat News, a Polish TV broadcaster, in an interview out on Wednesday (26 December).

France was trying to build closer ties with Poland, he said, but the Polish minister's comments made him "wonder whether Polish authorities r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU foot-dragging puts rule of law at risk in Hungary, Poland
Russian propaganda prompts alarm in Ukraine and France
Hungary and Poland: EU capitals of homophobia
Pierre Levy was France's former ambassador to the Czech Republic (Photo: elPadawan)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections