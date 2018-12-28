France 'shocked' by Poland's 'sick man' attack on Macron

France's ambassador to Poland has said he was "shocked" by the Polish foreign minister's comments that France had become the "sick man of Europe".

"I won't hide that I was surprised, even shocked, by those remarks," Pierre Levy, the French diplomat, told Polsat News, a Polish TV broadcaster, in an interview out on Wednesday (26 December).

France was trying to build closer ties with Poland, he said, but the Polish minister's comments made him "wonder whether Polish authorities r...