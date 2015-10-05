Turkey and EU start haggling on refugee crisis

The Turkish president, in Brussels on Monday (5 October), belittled Europe's handling of the refugee crisis, while EU leaders sought his help to stop migrants coming.

The summit was designed to clinch a deal, in principle, on protecting Europe’s borders in return for more aid.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, after meeting EU Council president Donald Tusk, that Turkey has taken 10 times more refugees than the EU.

He said he’s spent $7.8 billion on the situation, while getting ju...