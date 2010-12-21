China 'very concerned' by European debt crisis

China is keeping a close eye on Europe's ongoing debt crisis and has urged the bloc's policymakers to turn tough rhetoric into "real action".

The comments by China's commerce minister Chen Deming on Tuesday (21 December) come as senior EU and Chinese officials meet in Beijing for the third High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue between the two sides.

"We are very concerned about whether the European debt crisis can be controlled," Mr Chen said at a briefing during the day-long ta...